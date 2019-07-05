July 5 (UPI) -- Lil Nas X isn't fazed by backlash about his sexuality.

The 20-year-old rapper, born Montero Hill, spoke with BBC Radio 1 Friday after coming out as gay this week.

"I'm not angry or anything [about backlash], because I understand how they just want that reaction," he said.

The "Old Town Road" rapper said many fans were surprised by his coming out, while some even thought he was joking.

"A lot of people are like, what?" he said. "And then a lot of people still think I'm trying to troll them or something, but I'm not trolling."

Lil Nas X also explained his decision to confirm his sexuality publicly.

"I don't want to just live my entire life, especially how I got to where I'm at, just not doing what I want to do," he said. "I'm also, I feel like, opening the doors for more people."

Lil Nas X had tweeted about his sexuality Sunday, the last day of Pride Month, saying he thought he "made it obvious."

Lil Nas X is known for the single "Old Town Road" and its remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. "Old Town Road" and the single "Panini" appear on Lil Nas X's debut EP, 7.