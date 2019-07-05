July 5 (UPI) -- Rapper and actor Jaden Smith released his second album, ERYS, on Friday.
The followup to 2017's SYRE is now available on digital platforms.
It features collaborations with Smith's sister Willow, as well as ASAP Rocky, Kid Cudi and Tyler, the Creator, Complex reported.
Smith, 20, recently announced he would play young Kanye West in the Showtime series, Omniverse.
The son of Hollywood couple Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith has also starred in the Netflix series, The Get Down and Neo Yokio.