Actor and rapper Jaden Smith arrives on the red carpet at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony in New York City on January 28, 2018. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Actor and rapper Jaden Smith released his second album, "ERYS," on Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Rapper and actor Jaden Smith released his second album, ERYS, on Friday.

The followup to 2017's SYRE is now available on digital platforms.

It features collaborations with Smith's sister Willow, as well as ASAP Rocky, Kid Cudi and Tyler, the Creator, Complex reported.

Smith, 20, recently announced he would play young Kanye West in the Showtime series, Omniverse.

The son of Hollywood couple Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith has also starred in the Netflix series, The Get Down and Neo Yokio.