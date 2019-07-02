'Aparentemente Bien': New video, ballad by late singer Jenni Rivera

July 2 (UPI) -- A new song from late singer Jenni Rivera titled "Aparentemente Bien" has been released on what would have been her 50th birthday.

The previously unreleased track, now available on music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music, was also turned into a music video starring members of the Rivera family.

The clip celebrates Rivera's career and features a colorful butterfly helping people in tough situations smile before it recreates Rivera's image onstage for a concert.

"Aparentemente Bien" was discovered by Rivera's brother Juan on a hard drive three years ago. The song will be followed by others released by the Rivera family that will culminate in a new album. Other projects such as a biopic are also planned.

"We weren't sure about releasing this music three years ago," Rivera's sister Rosie said during an interview with Billboard. "We weren't sure if the world was ready, if the kids were ready. We feel everyone is getting a better place and is ready for her 50th birthday, the golden year. We want to give her the best."

Rivera died from a plane crash at the age of 43 in December 2012. The recording star has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide.