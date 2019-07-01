Miley Cyrus performs at Glastonbury music festival on Sunday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Miley Cyrus performs at Glastonbury music festival on Sunday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Miley Cyrus performs at Glastonbury music festival on Sunday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Black Mirror character during her set at Glastonbury.

The 26-year-old singer and actress reprised Ashley O, her alter-ego in the Netflix series, at the musical festival Sunday in Somerset, England.

Metro said Cyrus performed the songs "On a Roll" and "Like a Hole" in her Ashley costume -- a purple wig and sequined outfit. Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker and his wife, Konnie Huq, were in the audience.

BBC Radio 1 shared a clip of Cyrus' performance Sunday on Twitter.

"Ashley O joined @MileyCyrus on stage at #Glastonbury2019, and we could not believe it!" the post reads.

Ashley O joined @MileyCyrus on stage at #Glastonbury2019, and we could not believe it! ️ pic.twitter.com/zmmC2kEHcW— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) June 30, 2019

Cyrus played Ashley O in the Black Mirror episode "Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too." The episode was one of three episodes in Season 5, which premiered on Netflix in June.

"I think it's an important story that needs to be told ... such a realistic take on what it's like working in the music industry," Cyrus said of her episode in an interview with The Guardian in June. "It really portrays the overt exploitation of artists and that numbers usually eclipse the creative most of the time."

Cyrus last released the EP She is Coming in May. The EP is the first of three parts for her seventh studio album, She is Miley Cyrus.