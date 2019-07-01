July 1 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group GFriend is back with new music.

The K-pop stars released a new EP, Fever Season, and a desert-themed music video for the single "Fever" on Monday.

The "Fever" video shows GFriend members Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB and Umji on a pastel-colored set. The group promoted the video in a tweet Monday.

"[M/V] #GFRIEND - #FEVER," the post reads.

Fever Season includes "Fever" and seven other songs, including "Mr. Blue," "Smile" and the Korean version of "Flower." GFriend originally released "Flower" as a Japanese single in March.

Fever Season is GFriend's first Korean release since the album Time for Us in January. The group is promoting the album on its Go Go GFriend! tour of Asia and will next perform July 20 in Singapore.

GFriend is known for the singles "Me Gustas Tu," "Rough" and "Navillera." The group released a music video for the song "Oh Difficult" with J-pop group Sonar Pocket in June.