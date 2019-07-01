K-pop group EXO spent time with D.O. before the singer began his mandatory military service. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA

July 1 (UPI) -- EXO member D.O. has enlisted in the South Korean military.

EXO members Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, Kai and Sehun spent time with the 26-year-old singer, born Doh Kyung-soo, Monday before he began his mandatory military service.

EXO shared a slideshow of group photos Monday on Instagram. The pictures show D.O. at the center of EXO as they pose for the camera.

"#weareoneEXO @weareone.exo," the caption reads.

Suho and Chanyeol re-posted the pictures on their own accounts.

"We are one! Let's love, EXO!" Suho wrote.

"Don't get hurt," Chanyeol added on his own account.

EXO released a music video for D.O.'s solo single, "That's Okay," the same day.

D.O. is the second member of EXO to enlist in the military. The group's eldest member, Xiumin, began his mandatory military service in May.

EXO is known for the singles "Growl," "Overdose," "Call Me Baby" and "Ko Ko Bop." The group last released Love Shot, a repackaged version of Don't Mess Up My Tempo, in December.