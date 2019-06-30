VestiVille music festival canceled due to safety concerns

Rapper A$AP Rocky dropped out of this weekend's VestiVille music festival in Belgium due to safety concerns. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- The mayor of the Belgian city of Lommel shut down this weekend's VestiVille music festival due to safety issues.

"It was a difficult decision to make, but I didn't want to be the mayor to say, 'Sorry your son or your daughter died at this festival,'" Bob Nijs told the BBC. "There were no emergency exits, the stages were not safe and they only had about 30 security guards."

Rapper A$AP had been scheduled to headline the three-day event, but he canceled on Friday because of "safety and infrastructure" concerns.

"The promoters told me it would be handled but unfortunately for you and me they didn't," the performer tweeted.

Festival organizers announced the event's cancellation in their own Twitter post.

"Today at 5:00 PM the mayor of Lommel decided to not let Vestiville start. After consultation with the security services and ASAP Rocky's security officer, it was decided that the safety of the artist and the public could not be guaranteed," the VestiVille feed said.

Other notable acts scheduled were Cardi B, Jason Derulo and Migos, according to Festicket, a central booking platform.