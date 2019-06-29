Lauryn Hill, Sheryl Crow perform at the Glastonbury festival

June 29 (UPI) -- Sheryl Crow, Lauryn Hill and Lewis Capaldi have performed at this weekend's Glastonbury music festival in Somerset, England.
Organizers said about 120,000 revelers are expected to attend the five-day event, which began Wednesday and is billed as Europe's largest music festival.
Other artists who have already taken the stage include Stormzy, Anne-Marie and George Ezra.
Additional singers slated to perform include The Cure, The Killers, Miley Cyrus, Janet Jackson, Kylie Minogue, Janelle Monae and Vampire Weekend.