Lauryn Hill, Sheryl Crow perform at the Glastonbury festival

British singer Lewis Capaldi performs on the Other Stage at Glastonbury Music Festival in Somerset on Saturday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

American singer Sheryl Crow performs on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Music Festival in Somerset on Friday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

American singer Lauryn Hill performs on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Music Festival in Somerset on Friday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- Sheryl Crow, Lauryn Hill and Lewis Capaldi have performed at this weekend's Glastonbury music festival in Somerset, England.

Organizers said about 120,000 revelers are expected to attend the five-day event, which began Wednesday and is billed as Europe's largest music festival.

Other artists who have already taken the stage include Stormzy, Anne-Marie and George Ezra.

Additional singers slated to perform include The Cure, The Killers, Miley Cyrus, Janet Jackson, Kylie Minogue, Janelle Monae and Vampire Weekend.