J Balvin accepts the Best Urban Music Album award for "Vibras" onstage during the 19th annual Latin Grammy Awards on November 15, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Latin music stars J Balvin and Bad Bunny have released a new joint album titled Oasis.

The album, released on Thursday through music streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music, features eight songs including "Un Peso" featuring Marciano Cantero and "Como un Bebe" featuring Mr. Eazi.

"It's an album that's going to make waves, trends and it will be historic," Balvin said in a promotional video for Oasis that features himself and Bad Bunny discusses the project on a beach.

"The vibe of the album would be like those waves," Bad Bunny said. "I think it has everything. It has the type that crash into rocks. It has the ones that are foamy."

Casa Oasis con @Spotify Así como cuando te sientas con tu amigo a reflexionar sobre este gran proyecto y todo lo que traerá. Welcome to Casa Oasis . #LatinoGang @sanbenito @Spotifyhttps://t.co/Mzmd626Az5 pic.twitter.com/3Cp0dT0qA7— J BALVIN (@JBALVIN) June 28, 2019

Apple Music posted on Twitter a promotional animated video of the pair ending up on a colorful and unique island paradise together.