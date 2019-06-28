Steven Adler (C) was taken to the hospital after reportedly suffering a self-inflicted knife wound. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Guns N' Roses alum Steven Adler is recovering following a possible suicide attempt.

Fox News reported the 54-year-old musician was hospitalized Thursday after reportedly suffering a self-inflicted knife wound.

Los Angeles Police Department officer Jeff Lee told People law enforcement responded to a call Thursday evening about a possible suicide attempt in Studio City, Calif.

"Upon arrival, LAPD officers determined that there was no crime and the incident was being treated as a medical emergency only," Lee said. "The subject was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury."

TMZ said law enforcement responded to a 911 call from Adler's home shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Sources said police and paramedics arrived on the scene and discovered Adler had a stab wound to his stomach.

Adler is a former drummer and co-songwriter for Guns N' Roses. He was fired from the band in 1990 amid substance abuse issues, but was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the group in 2012.