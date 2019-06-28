Ed Sheeran, Khalid release music video for new single 'Beautiful People'

June 28 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran released on Friday a music video for his new single titled "Beautiful People" featuring Khalid.

The clip only briefly features Sheeran and Khalid and instead focuses on a normal, everyday couple who get whisked away into a life enjoyed by the rich and famous.

The couple, as they take part in lavish parties, ride on a yacht and view a fashion show, are unfazed by the activities and attractive people surrounding them.

Sheeran and Khalid can be spotted sitting in the front row of the fashion show with Sheeran also showing up in a Hummer during a car sequence.

"We don't fit in well 'cause we are just ourselves/ I could use some help getting out this conversation yeah/ You look stunning dear, so don't ask that question here/ This is my only fear/ That we become beautiful people," Sheeran sings.

"Beautiful People" will appear on Sheeran's new album titled No.6 Collaborations Project which will arrive on July 12. The release will feature Sheeran teaming up with other artists on each track including "I Don't Care" with Justin Bieber.