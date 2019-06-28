June 28 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato is showing her commitment to self-love with her new tattoo.

The 26-year-old singer shared a photo of her new finger tattoo and a message of self-love Thursday, nearly one year after her drug overdose.

Lovato visited Los Angeles tattoo artist Daniel Winter, aka Winter Stone, to get the word "me" inked on the palm side of her ring finger.

"Me first," she captioned a photo on Instagram. "thank you @winterstone for my new forever reminder.. #i[heart]me."

Lovato also posted a picture of the tattoo on Instagram Stories.

"Can't love anyone unless you love yourself first," she wrote.

Lovato was hospitalized for a drug overdose in July 2018. She vowed to "keep fighting" in a message to fans in August and returned from rehab in November.

Lovato is working on a new album and discussed the project Tuesday on Instagram Stories.

"You know what's great about making an album? You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible and finally tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it," she wrote.

Lovato released the single "Sober" in June 2018, shortly before her overdose. Her most recent album, Tell Me You Love Me, was released in September 2017.