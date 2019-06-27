June 27 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group GFriend is giving fans a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop stars released a teaser Thursday for their "Fever" video featuring GFriend member Eunha.

The preview shows Eunha posing in two looks in a desert setting. It also shows the 22-year-old singer performing a choreographed dance routine with the other members of GFriend.

"#GFRIEND The 7th Mini Album #FEVERSEASON <Eunha Teaser>," GFriend tweeted Thursday.

GFriend previously released individual teasers for "Fever" featuring Yerin, SinB, Sowon, Umji and Yuju.

"Fever" appears on GFriend's new EP Fever Season, which the group will release with the full "Fever" music video Monday. GFriend shared a track list for the EP last week.

GFriend released its second studio album, Time for Us, in January. The group released a music video for the song "Oh Difficult" with J-pop group Sonar Pocket this month.