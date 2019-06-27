Black Keys' Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney deny they hate each other

June 27 (UPI) -- The Black Keys members Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney are shutting down reports of a feud.

The music duo denied rumors they hate each other during Thursday's episode of CBS This Morning.

Auerbach, who has been friends with Carney since childhood, confirmed they've had tensions but said they didn't get sick of each other in "any legitimate kind of way."

"Just the kind of sick of somebody -- you get sick of anybody if you're stuck on a boat with them for 15 years," he explained.

"My brothers and I, we used to beat the crap out of each other," Carney added. "Dan and I were more passive aggressive about it. But at some point, yeah, we definitely were like -- it's not that we were sick of each other. It's just that we just -- you just need space."

"It's not that we hate each other. We're just sick of each other's faces," Auerbach said.

The Black Keys will release Let's Rock, their first album in five years, on Friday. The pair poke fun at their reported feud in their music video for "Go," a single that appears on the new album.

The "Go" video shows a therapist send Auerbach and Carney to a spiritual retreat after they refuse to break their five-year silence with each other.

The Black Keys will kick off their Let's Rock tour together in the fall. The tour begins Sept. 21 in Las Vegas, Nev., and comes to a close Nov. 24 in Vancouver, B.C.