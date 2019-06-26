Demi Lovato performs at the March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C., on March 24, 2018. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Demi Lovato discussed her new album in a post Tuesday on Instagram Stories. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato plans to tell her "side of the story" in the lyrics of her new album.

The 26-year-old singer discussed the project in a post Tuesday on Instagram Stories after telling fans in May she will release new music "very VERY soon."

"You know what's great about making an album? You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible and finally tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it," she wrote.

Lovato was hospitalized for a drug overdose in July 2018. She vowed to "keep fighting" in a message to fans in August and announced her return from rehab in November.

Lovato released her sixth studio album, Tell Me You Love Me, in September 2017, and the single "Sober" in June 2018, shortly before her overdose. She announced in May she hired Scooter Braun as her new manager.

"Dreams came true today for me. I officially have a NEW MANAGER!!! And not just any new manager but the one and only @scooterbraun!!!! Couldn't be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter with you Scooter!!! Thank you for believing in me and for being apart of this new journey," the star wrote on Instagram.

Lovato stepped out Tuesday to support Kim Petras at the singer's concert in Los Angeles. Lovato spent the evening singing and dancing in the crowd and met Petras, a big fan of hers, backstage.

"With the super talented and gorge @kimpetras," she captioned a photo with Petras. "I stan so hard for this [expletive]!!"

"Omg I still can't believe you came to my show legend!!!!" Petras responded in the comments. "Ily."