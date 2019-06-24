Nicki Minaj poses with her award at the 35th annual MTV Video Music Awards on August 20. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Nicki Minaj answered questions from fans on Twitter about her new song "Megatron" and her fiance Kenneth Petty. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj discussed her relationship with her fiance Kenneth Petty on Twitter during a question and answer session with fans.

Minaj, who released a new single titled "Megatron" on Friday, detailed the creation of the song and why her fiance only calls her Onika, her real name.

"He won't even say the word 'Nicki.' He has called me Onika since I was 15 so it's hard to change that," Minaj said to a fan who asked if Petty is a fan of Minaj's rap persona and if she could ever date someone who wasn't.

"I wouldn't date anyone cuz I'm about to be married to my soulmate. But that was the problem, others r infatuated w/Nicki Minaj he DGAF about this industry & is very protective," Minaj continued.

Petty appears in the music video for "Megatron" shirtless.

"I woke dat ass up & said take off ya shirt, I need u 2shoot this scene," Minaj tweeted about featuring her fiance in the video.

"He had fallen asleep in my dressing room. He was mad aggy. He was grumbling all the way to the set talking bout he cold. I said boy go over there & b quiet. Once he saw the video he was cheesing nonstop," she continued.