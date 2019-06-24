GFriend shares 'Fever' music video teaser featuring Sowon

June 24 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group GFriend is giving fans a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop stars released a teaser Monday for their "Fever" video featuring GFriend member Sowon.

The preview shows Sowon posing in a desert setting. The 23-year-old singer wears a red dress with cutout sides and a blue minidress from Balenciaga.

"#GFRIEND The 7th Mini Album #FEVERSEASON <Sowon Teaser>," GFriend tweeted Monday.

GFriend previously released individual teasers for "Fever" featuring Yerin and SinB. The group also consists of Eunha, Yuju and Umji.

"Fever" appears on GFriend's forthcoming EP Fever Season, which will be released with the full "Fever" music video July 1. GFriend shared a track list for the EP last week, which showed Fever Season will feature eight songs.

GFriend is known for the singles "Me Gustas Tu," "Rough" and "Navillera," and released its second studio album, Time for Us, in January. The group released a music video for the song "Oh Difficult" with J-pop group Sonar Pocket this month.