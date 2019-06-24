Elvis Costello and The Imposters announce North American fall tour

June 24 (UPI) -- Elvis Costello and The Imposters have announced a 24-date, North American fall tour.
The Just Trust tour is set to kickoff on Oct. 23 at the Spring Pavilion in Charlottesville, Va. before wrapping up on Nov. 26 at the Miller High Life Theatre in Milwaukee.
Costello and The Imposters will also be performing in cities such as Nashville, Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale, New Orleans, Memphis and Chicago, among others.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time through elviscostello.com. The tour's name is in reference to Costello and The Imposters telling fans to trust that they will play all of their favorites and hit songs.
Costello and The Imposters will also be going on a North American co-headlining tour with Blondie that begins on July 20 at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, N.Y., before ending on Aug. 10 at the Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery in Seattle.