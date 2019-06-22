Trending Stories

WWE's R-Truth wins back 24/7 title during Drake Maverick's wedding
Famous birthdays for June 22: Meryl Streep, Cyndi Lauper
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello have a steamy romance in 'Senorita' video
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis laugh off tabloid report in new video
Rihanna, Seth Meyers spend the day drinking on 'Late Night'

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet

Latest News

GOT7 to perform on 'Today' show Wednesday
Jonas Brothers' 'Happiness Begins' tops the U.S. album chart
UPI Almanac for Saturday, June 22, 2019
Famous birthdays for June 22: Meryl Streep, Cyndi Lauper
On This Day: Nixon, Brezhnev pledge to avoid nuclear war
 
Back to Article
/