The Korean boy band GOT7 is scheduled to sing on American television next week. Photo by Yonhap/EPA

June 22 (UPI) -- GOT7 is scheduled to perform on the Today show in New York on Wednesday morning, NBC announced.

Billboard.com said the musicians will be the first K-pop stars to sing on the program.

The boy band is scheduled to be in the area for a concert at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on June 27.

GOT7 kicked off its world tour in Seoul last week. The string of shows is to support its latest album, Spinning Top: Between Security and Insecurity, which was released on May 20.