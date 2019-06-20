June 20 (UPI) -- Radiohead singer Thom Yorke will return with new solo music next week.

The 50-year-old British recording artist shared plans Thursday for a new solo album, Anima, and an accompanying short film directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

Rolling Stone said Yorke will release a digital version of Anima on June 27 and a physical version July 19. Yorke wrote the album, which was produced by frequent Radiohead collaborator Nigel Godrich.

"ANIMA, a new record by me. 27 June," Yorke tweeted Thursday.

The "one-reeler" short film will premiere June 27 on Netflix and in select IMAX theaters. The film features three songs from Anima and is described by Netflix as a "mind-bending visual piece."

Yorke announced this week he will tour North America in the fall. The singer will perform with Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barri as the project Tomorrow's Modern Boxes.

Yorke and Radiohead shared previously unreleased recordings this month after an unknown person hacked Yorke's MiniDisc archive. The band released the music on Bandcamp to aid climate activists Extinction Rebellion.