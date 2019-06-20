June 20 (UPI) -- Granger Smith is searching for meaning in the wake of his son's death.

The 39-year-old country singer shared an optimistic message in an Instagram post Wednesday after River Kelly, his younger son with wife Amber Bartlett, died in an accidental drowning at age 3.

"In my house, we have united stronger and closer than we've ever been. We've cried. We've smiled. I've held my family tight," Smith wrote.

"I have realized that I will not slave over a search for answers, but instead for meaning. I will focus and then cultivate the light from a dark place, the good from the bad, God's will from my own plans," he said.

"I can rest assured knowing that River's assignment on earth was always intended for 1116 days and not only did he live it to the fullest, but he lived it loved by so many, including a mother, father, sister and brother who held nothing back and have no regrets on how much he felt that love," the star added.

Smith and Bartlett also addressed River's death in a video message Wednesday. The couple thanked fans after a tribute T-shirt for River helped raise more than $100,000 for the hospital where their son was treated.

"We are stronger than ever right now. We've gotten so close and we are going to constantly search for the meaning behind all of this," Smith said. "We will find the meaning and the good in this and to spread this message and his legacy. He'll always be with me and he'll always be in our hearts."

Smith's rep confirmed June 6 that River died in a drowning accident at home. Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Kane Brown, Jason Aldean and Morgan Miller were among those to reach out to Smith and his family online.