June 19 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is back with new music.

The K-pop group released the special album Clé 2: Yellow Wood and a music video for the single "Side Effects" on Wednesday.

"Side Effects" shows Bang Chan, Woojin, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. perform an intense dance routine. The video also features a fight between Hyunjin and Seungmin.

"Stray Kids '(Side Effects)' M/V #StrayKids #Clé2_YellowWood," the group tweeted Wednesday.

"Side Effects" was produced by Bang Chan, Han and Changbin, aka 3racha. The song appears on Clé 2: Yellow Wood, which also includes the new songs "Road Not Taken," "TMT" and four previously released mixtape tracks.

Clé 2: Yellow Wood is Stray Kids' first release since the EP Clé 1: Miroh in March. The group is known for the singles "Hellevator," "My Pace" and "Miroh."