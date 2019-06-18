Trending Stories

'Big Brother': Meet the Season 21 contestants
Famous birthdays for June 18: Lou Brock, Carol Kane
'Joker' director shares new photo of Joaquin Phoenix, R-rating
Guns N' Roses add North American dates to Not in This Lifetime tour
David Tennant, Hayley Atwell to star in Netflix's 'Criminal'

Photo Gallery

 
Preview: The David Gilmour Guitar Collection

Latest News

GFriend shares track list for new EP 'Fever Season'
U.S. military lifts troop curfew in South Korea in 90-day test
Chris Lane engaged to 'Bachelor' alumna Lauren Bushnell
Patrick Shanahan withdraws as defense secretary candidate
Samsung to expand artificial intelligence business with NPU unit
 
Back to Article
/