Blake Shelton appears backstage during the 43rd annual People's Choice Awards on January 18, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Garth Brooks has released a new song titled "Dive Bar" that also features Blake Shelton. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 18 (UPI) -- Garth Brooks has joined forces with Blake Shelton for new single, "Dive Bar."

The track, released to radio stations on Tuesday, will be featured on Brooks' upcoming album titled Fun. The country star has yet to announce a release date for the project.

Brooks uploaded to Instagram a snippet of the song. "Gonna spend the weekend/ In the deep end/ The water's fine, y'all should just come on in/ To the deep end/ of a dive bar," the duo sing.

A music video for "Dive Bar" was filmed recently during Brooks' concert in Boise, Idaho, which featured Shelton as the opening act.

Brooks sat down with Billboard to discuss "Dive Bar" and why he decided to collaborate with Shelton in an interview published on Monday.

"I was watching the ACMs this year and there was one performance that really hit me hard: Blake Shelton's 'God's Country.' I thought, 'I'm feeling something here that's drawing me right into the television.' So I just reached out for him," Brooks said.

"I want to go on record saying I did not think it would sound like this. I didn't know what I was expecting, but I've never heard him sing like that before," he continued.