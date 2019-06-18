GFriend shares track list for new EP 'Fever Season'

GFriend said "Fever Season" will include eight songs, including the single "Fever." File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA

June 18 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group GFriend is sharing details about its new EP.

The K-pop stars released a track list for the mini album, Fever Season, Tuesday on Twitter.

Fever Season features eight songs, including the single "Fever" and the "Fever" instrumental. The EP also features "Mr. Blue," "Smile," "Wish," "Paradise," "Hope" and the Korean version of "Flower."

"#GFRIEND The 7th Mini Album #FEVERSEASON <Track List> (#FEVER) 2019.07.01. PM 6:00 (KST)," the post reads.

GFriend will release Fever Season and the "Fever" music video July 1. The group promoted the EP with a moving teaser Monday.

GFriend is known for the singles "Me Gustas Tu," "Rough" and "Navillera," and released its second studio album, Time for Us, in January. The group released a music video for the song "Oh Difficult" with J-pop group Sonar Pocket this month.