June 17 (UPI) -- Thom Yorke will embark on a new North American tour in the fall.

The 50-year-old British musician announced Monday he will perform with longtime collaborator Nigel Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barri as Tomorrow's Modern Boxes in September and October.

Yorke, the frontman of the band Radiohead, shared the news on the group's official Twitter account.

"This September and October, @thomyorke will be bringing Tomorrow's Modern Boxes to North America, performing with @nigelgod and @tarikbarri," the post reads.

Tomorrow's Modern Boxes is the title of Yorke's second solo album, which was released in September 2014. York, Godrich and Barri first promoted the project with a tour in the U.K., Europe and Japan in 2015.

Tomorrow's Modern Boxes was released as a reissue in December 2017. Yorke, Godrich and Barri subsequently made their U.S. debut with shows in Los Angeles, Oakland, Calif., and Houston, Texas.

The North American portion of Yorke's new tour kicks off Sept. 26 in Laval, Quebec, and comes to a close Oct. 29 in Los Angeles. Variety said the show will feature songs from Yorke's solo albums, his project Atoms for Peace's album Amok, and new and unreleased material.

Yorke and Radiohead shared previously unreleased recordings last week after an unknown person hacked Yorke's MiniDisc archive. The band released the music on Bandcamp to aid climate activists Extinction Rebellion.

Here's the full list of North American dates for the Tomorrow's Modern Boxes tour:

Sept. 26 - Laval, Quebec, at Place Bell

Sept. 27 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 29 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at Stage AE

Sept. 30 - Columbus, Ohio, at Express Live!

Oct. 4 - Austin, Texas, at Austin City Limits Music Festival - Zilker Park

Oct. 6 - Atlanta, Ga., at Fox Theatre

Oct. 9 - New Orleans, La., at Mahalia Jackson Theatre for the Performing Arts

Oct. 11 - Austin, Texas, at Austin City Limits Music Festival - Zilker Park

Oct. 18 - Berkeley, Calif., at Greek Theatre

Oct. 20 - Seattle, Wash., at Paramount Theatre

Oct. 21 - Vancouver, B.C., at Orpheum

Oct. 22 - Portland, Ore., at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Oct. 25 - Santa Barbara, Calif., at Santa Barbara Bowl

Oct. 26 - Las Vegas, Nev., at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

Oct. 29 - Los Angeles, Calif., at Greek Theatre