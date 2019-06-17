June 17 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Red Velvet is giving fans a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop stars shared a clip Monday of their colorful video for the single "Zimzalabim."

The teaser shows Red Velvet members Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri at a mysterious amusement park. The park features a spinning carnival ride, a rollercoaster and a hall of mirrors.

Red Velvet promoted the video in a tweet Monday.

"Red Velvet '(Zimzalabim)' MV Teaser 2019.06.19. 6PM (KST)," the post reads.

"Zimzalabim" appears on Red Velvet's new EP, The ReVE Festival: Day 1. Red Velvet will release the EP and the full music video for "Zimzalabim" on Wednesday.

Red Velvet released its second Japanese EP, Sappy, in May following its most recent Korean release, the EP RBB, in November. The group is known for the singles "Ice Cream Cake," "Russian Roulette" and "Red Flavor."