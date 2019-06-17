June 17 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Hozier has added more concert dates to the fall leg of his Wasteland, Baby! tour.
Hozier's new shows will begin on Nov. 3 at the Chicago Theatre in Chicago before wrapping up on Nov. 21-26 with a five-show stint at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.
Hozier will also be performing in cities such as Columbus; Akron, Ohio; Verona, N.Y.; Rochester, N.Y.; Boston and Washington, D.C.
Tickets for the new dates go on sale for the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
Hozier released Wasteland, Baby!, his second studio album in March when it reached No. 1 on the U.S. album chart.