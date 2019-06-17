Hozier performs at the 3rd annual God's Love We Deliver Love Rocks NYC! Benefit Concert on March 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Hozier will be touring North America in the fall with shows in Chicago and Boston. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Hozier has added more concert dates to the fall leg of his Wasteland, Baby! tour.

Hozier's new shows will begin on Nov. 3 at the Chicago Theatre in Chicago before wrapping up on Nov. 21-26 with a five-show stint at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.

Hozier will also be performing in cities such as Columbus; Akron, Ohio; Verona, N.Y.; Rochester, N.Y.; Boston and Washington, D.C.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale for the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Hozier released Wasteland, Baby!, his second studio album in March when it reached No. 1 on the U.S. album chart.