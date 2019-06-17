Axl Rose and Guns N' Roses are set to perform in cities such as Oklahoma City and Las Vegas this fall. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Guns N' Roses have added eight new North American concerts to their ongoing Not in This Lifetime tour.

The band will be performing on Sept. 25 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte before wrapping things up with a two-show stint at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas from Nov. 1-2.

Guns N' Roses will also be performing in Jacksonville, Wichita, Lincoln, Neb., Oklahoma City and Salt Lake City

The new dates accompany a number of festival performances for the band alongside stops in Mexico. The tour reunites Guns N' Roses members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan.

The festival dates include appearances at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville on Sept. 28, Austin City Limits in Austin on Oct. 4 and Oct. 11, Exit 111 Festival in Manchester, Tenn., and the Voodoo Festival in New Orleans on Oct. 25.