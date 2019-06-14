Taylor Swift releases new single 'You Need to Calm Down'

Taylor Swift arrives for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Taylor Swift has released a new single titled "You Need to Calm Down." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift has released a new single titled "You Need to Calm Down" which will appear on her upcoming seventh studio album, Lover.

Swift released the track on Thursday and uploaded a colorful lyric video to her YouTube channel alongside artwork for the single on Twitter.

The artwork features the pop star showing off a back tattoo containing a large number of butterflies flying away from a snake.

The track features a pro-LGBT message and makes references to GLAAD.

"You just need to take several seats and then try to restore the peace/ And control your urges to scream about all the people you hate/ 'Cause shade never made anybody less gay," Swift sings.

Lover is set for release on Aug. 23, Swift announced. The album will also contain the single "ME!" featuring Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie.