June 14 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS has released a new single with Swedish singer Zara Larsson.

BTS members J-Hope and V recorded the song "A Brand New Day" with Larsson for the K-pop group's BTS World mobile game.

BTS and Larsson shared "A Brand New Day" Friday ahead of the BTS World launch June 25.

"Manager! BTS World OST Part.2 is out now! A Brand New Day (BTS WORLD OST Part.2) by BTS & Zara Larsson," BTS tweeted.

"#ABrandNewDayOutNow its finally here!!! We've been working on this for over a year and it's been SOOO hard to keep it a secret. I'm so honored to be a part of this. Thank you @BTS_twt love you," Larsson wrote.

BTS previously released the single "Dream Glow" featuring Charli XCX for the BTS World soundtrack. The group recorded the album to accompany the mobile game.

BTS World is a story-based simulation game where users play BTS' manager. The game features missions where players use, collect and upgrade BTS member cards to complete objectives and progress in the game.

Larsson is known for the singles "Uncover," "Lush Life," "Never Forget You" and "Ruin My Life." She has yet to announce a release date for her third studio album.