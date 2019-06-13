June 13 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus reprises her Black Mirror role as Ashley O in the music video for "On A Roll."

Netflix shared the music video onto YouTube Thursday, which was briefly featured during the recently released fifth season of Black Mirror.

Cyrus portrayed Ashley O in the episode titled Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too. Ashley O is a pop star who wishes to make deeper music. "On A Roll" is the character's biggest hit and contains lyrics from Nine Inch Nails' "Head Like A Hole."

Cyrus is featured in the clip singing and dancing in front of colorful backgrounds while sporting pink hair.

Cyrus released in Ma, a six-track EP titled She Is Coming. The release is the first of three planned EPs that will be released in 2019 along with She Is Here and She Is Everything. The three EPs combined will make up her newest album titled She Is: Miley Cyrus.