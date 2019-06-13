Charli XCX shares plans for new album, tour

Charli XCX will release "Charli," her first new album in nearly six years, in September. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Charli XCX will return with a new album and tour in the fall.

The 26-year-old British singer confirmed in an Instagram post Thursday she will release Charli, her first new album in nearly six years, in September.

"Angels, I am so so so happy to announce that my new album, Charli is out September 13th. You can pre order it now and I will also be going on tour to perform it for you," she wrote.

Charli XCX, born Charlotte Aitchison, said she titled the album Charli because it is her most personal record yet.

"I've put as many of my emotions, my thoughts, my feelings and my experiences with relationships into these 15 songs and I am so proud of them. Those of you who have been with me on my journey as an artist, i know you have waited for a new album for a long time, and I really hope Charli is all you can imagine and more," the star said.

"I cry when I listen to it and I also wanna party when I listen to it so I KNOW ITS GOOD," she added.

Charli features 15 songs, including collaborations with HAIM, Lizzo, Sky Ferreira, Troye Sivan and other artists. Charli XCX executive produced the album with producer A.G. Cook.

Charli XCX will perform at Pitchfork Music Festival on July 21 before kicking off the North American portion of her tour Sept. 20 in Atlanta, Ga. The singer also will perform in the U.K. and Europe.

Here's the full list of dates for Charli XCX's North American tour:

Sept. 20 - Atlanta, Ga., at Buckhead

Sept. 21 - Nashville, Tenn., at Marathon Music Works

Sept. 23 - Houston, Texas, at White Oak Music Hall

Sept. 24 - Austin, Texas, at Emo's

Sept. 25 - Dallas, Texas, at House of Blues

Sept. 27 - Phoenix, Ariz., at The Marquee

Sept. 28 - San Diego, Calif., at House of Blues

Oct. 1 - Los Angeles, Calif., The Wiltern

Oct. 2 - San Francisco, Calif., Fox

Oct. 4 - Seattle, Wash., at Showbox Market

Oct. 5 - Vancouver, B.C., at Commodore

Oct. 6 - Portland, Ore., at Roseland

Oct. 8 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at Union

Oct. 9 - Denver, Colo., at Ogden Theatre

Oct. 11 - Minneapolis, Minn., at First Avenue

Oct. 12 - Chicago, Ill., at House of Blues

Oct. 14 - Toronto, Ontario, at Rebel

Oct. 15 - Montreal, Quebec, at Corona

Oct. 17 - Boston, Mass., at House of Blues

Oct. 18 - Washington, D.C., at 9:30 Club

Oct. 19 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Union Transfer

Oct. 22 - New York, N.Y., at Terminal 5

Charli XCX is known for the singles Boom Clap, Break the Rules, 1999 and Blame It On Your Love. She released the album Sucker in December 2014.