Celine Dion attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Celine Dion's residency shows, "A New Day" and "Celine," grossed more than $681 million during her 16 years in Las Vegas. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Celine Dion is ending her Las Vegas run with a record-breaking $681 million in ticket sales.

Billboard reported Thursday the singer's residency shows, A New Day and Celine, grossed more than $681 million during her 16 years in Las Vegas.

Dion brought Celine to a close Saturday after 427 performances at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The show, which launched in March 2011, earned $296.2 million and sold 1,741,175 tickets.

A New Day had a 714-show run from March 2003 to December 2007. The show grossed $385.1 million and sold 2,814,577 tickets.

A New Day and Celine are the two-highest grossing and best-selling Las Vegas residencies in history. AEG Presents/Concerts West and Caesars Entertainment promoted both shows.

"The success that Celine delivered at the debut of the show in 2003 and in those early years initially defied a lot of skeptics," AEG Senior Vice President John Nelson said. "Now, the strength of her business that has carried through and continues to grow stronger, goes much further: It defies expectations, it defies the rules of business, it almost defies explanation! It's humbling and invigorating to work with such a powerful force."

Dion thanked fans for their support in a statement Saturday.

"This entire experience has been a huge part of my show business career... one that I will cherish forever. I have so many people to thank, but the most important 'thank you' goes to my fans," she said.

Dion confirmed in an Instagram post Thursday A New Day was a shared dream with her late husband, Rene Angelil.

"Over sixteen years ago, my dear beloved Rene and I shared a dream and a vision to create a spectacular show which we could stage in one destination, night after the night, with the hopes that people from all around the world would travel to see. You didn't disappoint us," she wrote.

Dion last released the album Encore un soir/Sans attendre in August. She shared plans for a new album, Courage, and a North American tour in April.