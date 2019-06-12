Luke Combs (R), pictured with Nicole Hocking, shared his excitement after a surprise invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- "Hurricane" singer Luke Combs will become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.

The 29-year-old recording artist shared his excitement Tuesday after fellow singers Chris Janson, Craig Morgan and John Conlee surprised him with an invitation to join the country music institution.

Combs, who performed at the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday, cried with happiness and embraced Janson, Morgan and Conlee before delivering a rendition of his single "Beer Never Broke My Heart."

"This is the absolute feather in my cap for me as far as career goals," Combs said afterward, according to the Nashville Tennessean. "It is the absolute No. 1 thing for me. I cannot be surpassed. It's something I've dreamed about since I made my debut."

"It's such a storied thing," he added of the honor. "I was like, 'I will do whatever it takes to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry.' I just can't believe it. It doesn't feel real."

Combs shared similar sentiments with Rolling Stone.

"To me, it's the pinnacle of achievement in the genre," he said.

BREAKING: @lukecombs has just been invited by @cmorganmusic, @janson_chris, and John Conlee to become the newest member of the Grand Ole #Opry! pic.twitter.com/ua8FSTMPBD— Grand Ole Opry (@opry) June 12, 2019

Combs will become the youngest male member of the Grand Ole Opry following his official induction ceremony this year. Kelsea Ballerini, who was inducted in April, is the youngest member at age 25.

In addition to "Hurricane" and "Beer Never Broke My Heart," Combs is known for the singles "When It Rains It Pours," "One Number Away," "She Got the Best of Me" and "Beautiful Crazy." He released the EP The Prequel last week.