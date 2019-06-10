June 10 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice released on YouTube Monday music video teasers for their Japanese singles "Happy Happy" and "Breakthrough."

The teaser for "Happy "Happy features members Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu holding colorful umbrellas before a storm of animated treats come raining down.

The clip for "Breakthrough" features group members donning fancy hats and glimmering ear rings.

"Happy Happy" is set to be released on July 17 with "Breakthrough" arriving on July 24.

Twice's music video for "Fancy" passed 100 million views on YouTube in May. It was their 12th music video to reach the milestone.

The group released their latest EP titled Fancy You in April.