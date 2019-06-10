Chris Brown has announced a new North American tour that begins in August. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- Chris Brown has announced a new North American tour in support of his upcoming ninth studio album, Indigo.

The IndiGoat tour is set to kick off on Aug. 20 at the Moda Center in Portland before wrapping up on Oct. 19 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Brown will also be performing in cities such as Salt Lake City, Denver, Oklahoma City, New Orleans, Tampa, Nashville, Charlotte, New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Detroit, Dallas, Phoenix and Los Angeles, among others.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Friday at 12 p.m. local time through Live Nation. Brown will be joined by special guests Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas and Yella Beezy.

Indigo is set for release on June 28. The album will include the single "No Guidance" featuring Drake and other collaborations with Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy, Juicy J, Trey Songz, Lanez, Tyga, H.E.R., Lil Jon, Lucas, Gunna and Tank.