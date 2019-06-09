Singer Celine Dion arrives on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit in New York City on May 1, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- Pop music icon Celine Dion wrapped up her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas this weekend.

"I'm both proud and humbled by what we've accomplished at The Colosseum since we began 16 years ago, when René and I first shared this dream," Dion said in a statement released by Caesars Entertainment. "This entire experience has been a huge part of my show business career... one that I will cherish forever. I have so many people to thank, but the most important 'thank you' goes to my fans, who gave us the opportunity to do what we love."

The show began in 2003 and was seen by 4.5 million fans over the course of 1,141 performances.

Her first residency played 717 shows from March 25, 2003 through Dec.15, 2007 and her second premiered in March 15, 2011.

Saturday's finale featured the debut of Dion's new song, "Flying on My Own." The track is from her album, Courage, which is due for release in November.

The 51-year-old singer's husband and manager Rene Angelil died in 2016 after a battle with throat cancer. He was 73 and had been married to Dion for 22 years.