June 7 (UPI) -- Luke Bryan and Morgan Miller are showing their support for country singer Granger Smith in the wake of his son's death.

The 42-year-old recording artist and Miller, a pro beach volleyball player and wife of Olympic skier Bode Miller, reached out after Smith said in an Instagram post Thursday that River Kelly, his 3-year-old son with wife Amber Bartlett, died in a "tragic accident."

"Many prayers. So sorry," Bryan wrote in the comments.

Miller, whose daughter Emeline Grier died by drowning at 19 months old in June 2018, voiced her heartbreak for Smith on Instagram Stories.

"My heart breaks," she wrote. "Another baby gone too soon."

Smith's rep confirmed Thursday to People River died in a drowning accident at home. Country singers Maren Morris, Kane Brown, Jason Aldean and Jake Owen also offered their condolences in the comments of Smith's post.

"I am so, so sorry. Thinking of you and your family at this time," Morris wrote.

"I'm here for you if you need anything all bro just hit me up," Brown said.

"I cant imagine what y'all are going through. Praying for u and ur family brother. We are heartbroken for u guys," Aldean added.

"Man I'm am so sorry to hear this for you and your family. You are such a great, hardworking, kind human being and I know how much your family means to you. Wow. I can't imagine what y'all are going through. Prayers to you and your family," Owen wrote.

Smith and Bartlett are also parents to 7-year-old daughter London and 5-year-old son Lincoln. Smith shared the "unthinkable news" about River in the post Thursday.

"Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor's best efforts, he was unable to be revived. Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life," the singer wrote. "Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father.

"Riv was special. Everyone that met him know that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will forever be in our hearts," he said. "There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this."

Smith is known for the singles "Backroad Song," "If the Boot Fits" and "Happens Like That." He last released the album When the Good Guys Win in October 2017.