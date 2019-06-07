Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Justin Timberlake, left to right, of 'N Sync attend the group's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on April 30, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- Joey Fatone and Kelly Baldwin are staying on good terms amid their divorce.

Fatone's rep said in a statement Friday to Us Weekly the 42-year-old singer and Baldwin are amicable and focused on their kids following their split.

"Although Joey and Kelly are finalizing their divorce, they fully support each other and remain committed to raising their two daughters," the rep said.

Fatone and Baldwin are parents to 18-year-old Briahna Joely and 9-year-old Kloey Alexandra. TMZ reported Thursday Fatone quietly filed for divorce in May after nearly 15 years of marriage.

Fatone confirmed his separation from Baldwin while attending the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards with his girlfriend, Izabel Araujo, this week. Fatone and Araujo celebrated their four-year anniversary as a couple in October.

"4 years ago I met him at #halloweenhorrornights for our first date. We've been celebrating it every year at the same place ever since. Not your typical love story but I wouldn't change a thing!!" Araujo wrote on Instagram. "Looking forward to celebrating many more with my partner in crime!"

Fatone came to fame with the boy band 'N Sync. He has since appeared on the reality competition Dancing with the Stars and in the musical Rock of Ages.