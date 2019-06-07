June 7 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS has released a single with British singer Charli XCX ahead of the debut of its mobile game.

BTS members Jin, Jimin and Jungkook recorded the song "Dream Glow" with Charli XCX for the BTS World mobile game soundtrack.

"Check out our new song 'Dream Glow' feat @charli_xcx Soundtrack Part. 1 of BTS World," the group tweeted Friday.

"Dream Glow" is the first song to debut from the BTS World original soundtrack. The album accompanies the new mobile game, which is scheduled for release June 25.

BTS World is a story-based simulation game where users play BTS' manager and help guide the boy band to stardom. The game features missions where players use, collect and upgrade BTS member cards to complete objectives and progress in the game.

BTS released the EP Map of the Soul: Persona in April and is promoting the album on its Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour. Jin released his first solo song, "Tonight," this week.