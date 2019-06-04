Beck attends the Grammy Awards on February 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Post Malone attends the Grammy Awards on February 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Axl Rose and Guns N' Roses will take the stage at Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in October. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- Guns N' Roses, Post Malone and Beck are headlining the 2019 Voodoo Fest.

Voodoo announced a lineup Tuesday on Twitter for this year's Voodoo Music + Arts Experience, which takes place Oct. 25-27 in New Orleans, La.

Bassnectar, Brandi Carlile, The National, Rezz, Zhu, Interpol, Bring Me the Horizon, The Glitch Mob and other acts will take the stage, in addition to Guns N' Roses, Post Malone and Beck.

"Spend Halloween weekend at #VoodooFest with Guns N' Roses, Post Malone, Beck, Bassnectar, Brandi Carlile, The National + more! Tickets on sale this Thursday at 10am CT," the post reads.

Bassnectar and The Glitch Mob also shared the news on their own accounts.

"Voodoo Festival in the M-I-N-D!! We are returning to New Orleans to vibrate in the pre-Halloween HEAT," Bassnectar tweeted. "Get tix this Thursday."

"We are very excited to be returning to Josh's hometown this fall for @VoodooNola!" The Glitch Mob wrote, referencing member Josh Mayer, aka Ooah.

Voodoo's announcement follows news Guns N' Roses will perform at Louder Than Life music festival in Louisville, Ky., in September. The festival reunites Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan in their first concert since December.