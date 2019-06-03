June 3 (UPI) -- Christina Aguilera says her Las Vegas residency show is a "safe space" where people can be themselves.

The 38-year-old singer explained during Monday's episode of Good Morning America how her Xperience show at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood provides an "escape" for fans.

"[You] can escape into a world where you don't have to be anything but yourself," she told host Adrianne Bankert.

Aguilera said the concert is a place where people can shed their "mask" and be free.

"We have to show up for work, show up for our kids. Like, be somebody for somebody else at all times, as mothers ... whoever you are," the star said.

"This is a place where, for one night, take your mask off, put a different one on, be whoever you want to be. And it's a safe space," she added.

Aguilera previously announced one dollar from every ticket to her show will go to The Shade Tree, an emergency shelter in Nevada for women and children in crisis. She reflected in the interview on her own troubled childhood.

"I grew up really fast, living in home where there was a lot of chaos," the singer recalled. "It was tough, you know, going through ... domestic violence and the surroundings that I was in."

"Music was my escape," she said. It was my enclosed, safe space."

Aguilera kicked off her Las Vegas residency show Friday. Fellow singer Demi Lovato couldn't help but gush about Aguilera and Xperience on Instagram after attending the concert on opening night.

"A PERFECT, perfect show.. couldn't believe it was opening night because it was so smooth, flawless and sounded incredible. I was entertained the whole time and was so bummed when it was over until I was reunited with this beauty," Lovato captioned photos with Aguilera.

"I'm so happy I got to hug you @xtina, haven't seen you in concert since I was 14 and I can't believe how much life has changed since then," she said. "Honored to call you a friend. Keep it up queen."

Aguilera last released the album Liberation in June 2018. The album includes the singles "Accelerate," "Fall in Line" and "Like I Do."