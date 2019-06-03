June 3 (UPI) -- South Korean singer BoA is giving fans a glimpse of her new music video.

The 32-year-old K-pop star released a clip Sunday of her video for the new single "Feedback" featuring rapper Nucksal.

The video shows BoA singing and dancing in pastel-colored outfits. BoA's agency, SM Entertainment, promoted the video on Twitter.

"BoA 'Feedback (Feat. Nucksal)' 2019.06.04. 6PM (KST)," the post reads.

"Feedback" and its full-length video are set for release Tuesday. The song is BoA's first new Korean single since "Woman," which was released with her album of the same name in October.

BoA, known as the "Queen of K-pop," released her debut studio album, ID; Peace B, in 2000. She is known for the singles "Everlasting," "Hurricane Venus" and "Only One."