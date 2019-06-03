June 3 (UPI) -- Singer Banks has announced a new North American fall tour in support of her upcoming third studio album titled III.

Banks is set to kickoff the tour on Sept. 3 at the Rebel venue in Toronto before wrapping things up on Oct. 19 at the Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami.

She will also be performing in cities including Boston, New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Las Vegas, Seattle, Portland, Ore., Los Angeles, Nashville and New Orleans.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on June 14 at 10 a.m. though Live Nation. Banks will be joined on the tour by special guest Kevin Garrett.

Banks recently released her latest single, titled "Gimme," from III. The album is set to be released on July 12.