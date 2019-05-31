Miley Cyrus releases six-track EP 'She Is Coming'

Miley Cyrus (R) and Liam Hemsworth attending the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" on April 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Miley Cyrus (L) with her husband Liam Hemsworth. Cyrus has released the first of three planned EP's on Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus released on Friday a six-track EP titled She Is Coming.

She Is Coming features guest appearances from Ghostface Killah on song "D.R.E.A.M.," RuPaul on "Cattitude" and Swae Lee and Mike WiLL Made-It on "Party Up The Street."

She Is Coming can be listened to for free on YouTube and can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Tidal, among other services.

Cyrus announced on Twitter that She Is Coming is the first of three planned EPs that will be released in 2019 along with She Is Here and She Is Everything. The three EPs combined will make up her newest album titled She Is: Miley Cyrus.

Cyrus last album titled Younger Now was released in 2017 and featured the single "Malibu."

The singer is set to star in Season 5 of Netflix's Black Mirror which arrives on Tuesday.