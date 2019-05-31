Cardi B arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit on May 6. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Cardi B has released a new single titled "Press." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- Cardi B released on Friday a new single titled "Press" featuring the rapper taking jabs at the media and her enemies.

"Cardi don't need more press/ Kill 'em all, put them hoes to rest/ Walk in, bulletproof vest/ Please tell me who she gon' check/ Murder scene, Cardi made a mess," she raps on the track.

The song can be streamed on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music, alongside other music streaming services.

Cardi B released on Instagram a number of promotional images for "Press" that feature the music star giving a speech and walking out naked as a group of reporters take photos.

"Press" is Cardi's latest single following the release of her collaboration with Bruno Mars titled "Please Me."