May 30 (UPI) -- The Cure's 40th anniversary performance from London is set to be screened in theaters for one night only on July 11.

Tim Pope filmed the concert and will be releasing it as The Cure Anniversary 1978 - 2018: Live in Hyde Park London.

Tickets for the feature, which was shot in 4K resolution and mixed by Cure frontman Robert Smith alongside producer Paul Corkett, go on sale on June 6.

"This really was the perfect way to celebrate 40 years of the band. It was a fabulous day none of us will ever forget," Smith said in a statement.

The 40th anniversary concert featured The Cure performing a number of their hit songs alongside other more rare tracks.

The band is celebrating on Thursday their album Disintegration with a concert at the Sydney Opera House with the performance being livestreamed on YouTube.