May 30 (UPI) -- "Drunk on You" singer Luke Bryan will kick off a new Farm Tour in September.

The 42-year-old country star shared plans for the venture in an Instagram post Thursday.

"Get your tailgates ready because #FarmTour is back, presented by @bayerus. Tickets go on sale next week," the post reads.

Bryan begins the tour Sept. 26 in Marshall, Wisc., and will bring the venture to a close Oct. 5 in Norman, Okla.

Taste of Country said 2019 marks the 11th consecutive year Bryan has put on his Farm Tour, which takes place at rural venues. Bryan has yet to announce his supporting acts for this year's tour.

The Farm Tour supports American farming communities. Bryan has awarded more than 50 scholarships to students from farming families since launching the annual tour in 2009.

Bryan is known for the singles "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)," "I Don't Want This Night to End," "Drunk on You" and "Play It Again." He last released the album What Makes You Country in December 2017.

Here's the full list of dates for Bryan's 2019 Farm Tour:

Sept. 26 - Marshall, Wisc., at Statz Bros. Farm

Sept. 27 - Richland, Mich., at Stafford Farms

Sept. 28 - Pleasantville, Ohio, at Miller Family Farms

Oct. 3 - Louisburg, Kan., at MC Farms

Oct. 4 - Douglass, Kan., at Flying B Ranch

Oct. 5 - Norman, Okla., at Adkins Farm